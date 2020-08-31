Raymore City Council seeking feedback on proposed budget

After the city’s annual budget for fiscal year 2021 was proposed on Aug. 18, the City of Raymore is seeking feedback from residents. Public meetings are scheduled for fall.
To read full story PLEASE buy the Sept. 3 edition of the Raymore Journal.
Serving Cass County since 1992
After the city’s annual budget for fiscal year 2021 was proposed on Aug. 18, the City of Raymore is seeking feedback from residents. Public meetings are scheduled for fall.
To read full story PLEASE buy the Sept. 3 edition of the Raymore Journal.