MEXICO, MO (September 2, 2020) – On August 4, 2020, Skyler Hineman from Raymore, Missouri graduated from Missouri Military Academy’s (MMA) Cadre Leadership Camp, which provides an intensive leadership training regimen that hones leadership and team building skills so cadets can effectively serve as leaders in the Missouri Military Academy 132nd Corps of Cadets.

