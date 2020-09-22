Ray-Pec has 2020 homecoming

The 2020 homecoming candidates were nominated by their peers to become representatives for their grade. After being nominated “Class Candidate”, Ray-Pec students then voted to determine the winner for each grade. Male candidates were announced prior to the game and female candidates were announced during halftime- Immediately followed by the announcement of the winner from each grade. This year’s Homecoming queen crown was donated by Noe’s Jewelry.

To read full story PLEASE buy the Sept. 24 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Share The Journal: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

