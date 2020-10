“Empowerment” and “inclusiveness” are two soothing words we all need to hear during the volatile climate currently enveloping our psyche. A heartwarming and inspiring dance company embodies those words, and it is based right here in the Belton/Raymore area.

To read full story PLEASE buy the Oct. 1 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Share The Journal: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest