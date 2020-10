Cass County Public Library, which started curbside service on May 18th, began welcoming the general public back with in-branch visits on Monday, October 5th with limited hours. The Bookmobile will remain closed at this time. All items need to be returned in outdoor bookdrops, and the library is not accepting any donated items.

