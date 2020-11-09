Ray-Pec District receives clean audit

The District received a clean audit opinion on its financial statements, compliance with laws and regulations, and internal control over financial reporting for the year ended June 30, 2020. Brad Steele, CPA from Westbrook & Co., P.C., presented the audit results on Oct. 22 to the Board of Education. Board President Ruth Johnson: “The audit shows that our staff is following best practices in financial policies and procedures.”
To read full story PLEASE buy the Nov. 12 edition of the Raymore Journal.