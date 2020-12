Panthers shut out DeSmet 23-0 for Class 6A championship

For the first time in school history, the Raymore-Peculiar High School football won the Missouri Class 6 state championship this past Saturday, shutting out DeSmet 23-0 to earn its fourth state championship this century.

To read full story and see more championship game photos

