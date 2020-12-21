Ray-Pec Public School Foundation awards grants

The Ray-Pec Public School Foundation on Dec. 11 awarded 19 Classroom Impact Grants, totaling $10,359, to teachers across the district. Many of the grants will provide hands-on experiences for students. Some examples include sewing machines, Instant Pots, a slab roller for ceramic projects, and musical instruments. Superintendent Dr. Mike Slagle, Foundation Executive Director Jodie Huston, Board Member Rich Bartow, and Foundation Secretary/Treasurer Pam Steele made the surprise presentations. To minimize the group size, presentations were made in the school foyers. See a list of all grant awards

