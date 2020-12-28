Raymore-Peculiar School Foundation Awards Grants

The Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation on Dec. 11 awarded 19 Classroom Impact Grants, totaling $10,359, to teachers across the district. Many of the grants will provide hands-on experiences for students. Some examples include sewing machines, Instant Pots, a slab roller for ceramic projects, and musical instruments. Superintendent Dr. Mike Slagle, Foundation Executive Director Jodie Huston, Board Member Rich Bartow, and Foundation Secretary/Treasurer Pam Steele made the surprise presentations. To minimize the group size, presentations were made in the school foyers. Because there are so many grants awarded, the Raymore Journal is breaking up the photos in multiple editions.

