The USDA recently announced an extension of a waiver allowing for the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program to be extended through the end of the school year.

This waiver will allow the Ray-Pec Child Nutrition Department to continue to provide completely FREE breakfast and lunch meals to all children up to age 18 residing within the district.

