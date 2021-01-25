High School sports teams have up-down week

The winter 2020-2021 high school sports season are just passed the midway point of the season with teams looking to build strength for the upcoming postseason action.
To read full story PLEASE buy the Jan. 28 edition of the Raymore Journal.
Serving Cass County since 1992
The winter 2020-2021 high school sports season are just passed the midway point of the season with teams looking to build strength for the upcoming postseason action.
To read full story PLEASE buy the Jan. 28 edition of the Raymore Journal.