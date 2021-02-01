Paul Turner named new South Middle assistant principal

Paul Turner will be the new assistant principal at Ray-Pec South Middle School, effective July 1. The Ray-Pec School Board approved the hiring at its Jan. 28 meeting.
To read full story PLEASE buy the Feb. 4 edition of the Raymore Journal.
Serving Cass County since 1992
Paul Turner will be the new assistant principal at Ray-Pec South Middle School, effective July 1. The Ray-Pec School Board approved the hiring at its Jan. 28 meeting.
To read full story PLEASE buy the Feb. 4 edition of the Raymore Journal.