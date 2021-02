This is the list of names that were honored by Raymore-Peculiar East and South Middle Schools for their academic achievements during the Fall of 2020 academic semester.

The Principal’s Honor Roll includes students with a Grade Point Average of 3.5 or higher. The Honor Roll includes students with a GPA of 3.0 to 3.49.

To view both lists PLEASE buy the Feb. 4 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Share The Journal: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest