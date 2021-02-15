Grants helping Belton provide more services for its citizens

Do you ever wonder if the city of Belton actively pursues funding grants to extend current services or add new ones to benefit our citizens? The answer is, yes, and the city has done so successfully, too. There are a number of sources that address all kinds of programs – everything from city infrastructure / road improvements, emergency management, transportation for seniors and those with disabilities, to our victims advocate unit in the police department. The following are a few of the grants the city has recently applied for and received in order to capitalize and further city dollars.

To read full story PLEASE buy the Feb. 18 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Share The Journal: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

