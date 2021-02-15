Proposition S includes new performing arts center

Proposition S is the $72 million no-tax-rate-increase bond issue that Ray-Pec voters will consider on the April 6 ballot. If approved by voters in April, Proposition S includes a new, larger performing arts center. The PAC may be constructed as an addition to the current Ray-Pec High School. The current Ray-Pec High School theatre was constructed in 1992 with a seating capacity of 422. Over the past few years, during development of the long-range facility plan, patrons, staff, and students have expressed support for a new PAC. A modern performing arts center with a seating capacity over 750 will allow for more seating during performances, as well as potential community use. The new performing arts center would include updated technology, wing space, and a fly system for theatre sets. Learn more about the projects that are included in Proposition S.

To read full story PLEASE buy the Feb. 18 edition of the Raymore Journal.

