BELTON ā€“ Belton City Public Works Director Greg Rokos announced Wednesday, Feb. 24 that the city has been awarded a $1.92 million grant, in a competitive process, through the Mid-America Regional Council Surface Transportation Program (STP) for the complete rehabilitation of the North Scott Corridor.

