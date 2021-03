The general municipal election is right around the corner on April 6. Among the many items on the ballot, Raymore residents will vote on who will sit on the Raymore-Peculiar School District Board of Education. The Raymore Journal reached out to the candidates so voters can get to know the candidates.

To read full story PLEASE buy the March 18 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Share The Journal: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest