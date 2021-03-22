The Little Blue River Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual Sue Foley Award ceremony on March 13, 2021 at the Belton VFW. Guest speaker, Rosie the Riverter, portrayed by Betty Taylor, spoke on female defense workers during World War II. We were fortunate to have Vera Davis, who worked in the Fairfax district during the war, as a guest at the meeting. A Community Service Award was presented to Jim Crain and Vietnam Veteran Awards were given to Jim Crain and David Lang. MSSDAR Patriot of the Month Award was given to Lucas Remington Landolt. Ruth Reid, Quartermaster, accepted the DeAngelis Memorial and Appreciation Award for the VFW Post 8220. NSDAR Good Citizen Award was presented to Grandview High School student, Tristyn Little. NSDAR Youth Citizen awards were given to: Heartland Christian School 8th grade student, Lucy Coleman, Grandview Christian School 8th grade student, Treasurer Turner, Belton Middle School 8th grade student, Evie Jenkins and 7th grade student, Abby Harmon. The opening and closing flag ceremonies were performed by Boy Scout Troop #210.

