Recently, RPSINGS members who were selected for the West Central All-District Choir auditioned for the Missouri All-State Choir. For the 30+ schools in the West Central District who had students selected for the All-District Choir, there are only 24 spots in the All-State Choir. This includes 4 for each voice part and 2 alternates. This is the highest honor a singer can receive in the state of Missouri.

To read full story PLEASE buy the April 1 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Share The Journal: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest