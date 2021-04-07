The Ray-Pec Sunrise Optimist Club met March 30th at the Belton VFW in a joint meeting to recognize those who served in Vietnam. The occasion was National Vietnam War Veterans Day. March 29th is the official day to commemorate the service and sacrifices made by the nearly 3 million service members who served in Vietnam. President Barack Obama signed a presidential proclamation in 2012 designating the annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans. Those Vietnam Veterans in attendance were recognized as from Grandview, Raymore and Belton. All enjoyed a pot-luck dinner and several gifts raffled to all who attended. Ray-Pec club member Janet Jones organized this very successful evening. One of the purposes of Optimism is to promote patriotism and respect for those who have served our country.

