BELTON, MO – The Belton City Council approved the proposed Chapter 353 Old Town Belton Redevelopment Plan at its March 30 meeting. The program’s intent is to stimulate revitalization within the 111-acre district using this funding mechanism that gives property owners real property tax abatement in exchange for significant improvements to their structures.

