The Belton City Council’s approval of agreements at its April 13 meeting allows NorthPoint Development to move forward with its $30 million expansion of Southview Commerce Center. Currently, Southview Commerce Center has three, fully leased flex industrial buildings located east of I-49 between 155th Street and 162nd Street. The expansion will allow access to the business park from 155th Street.

