K9 Cop Retirement

/ 5 days ago May 10, 2021

Sheriff Jeff Weber announced Wednesday at the Sheriff’s Office Quarterly Awards that K9 Champ has retired. Sheriff Weber recognized K9 Champ for his 7 ½ years (50 dog years) of service to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding area. K9 Champ was awarded the Purple Heart in 2017 for injuries he received when a suspect stabbed him. “The K9 teams at our office work extremely hard to protect the community everyday. K9 Champ not only served our county, but also assisted the surrounding communities. During his time he located numerous fugitives, drugs, and evidence,” said Sheriff Jeff Weber.

This is one of MANY photos of local people in the May 13 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s