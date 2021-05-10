K9 Cop Retirement

Sheriff Jeff Weber announced Wednesday at the Sheriff’s Office Quarterly Awards that K9 Champ has retired. Sheriff Weber recognized K9 Champ for his 7 ½ years (50 dog years) of service to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding area. K9 Champ was awarded the Purple Heart in 2017 for injuries he received when a suspect stabbed him. “The K9 teams at our office work extremely hard to protect the community everyday. K9 Champ not only served our county, but also assisted the surrounding communities. During his time he located numerous fugitives, drugs, and evidence,” said Sheriff Jeff Weber.

