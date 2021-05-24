Ray-Pec hosts Vaccination Clinic for students

In partnership with the Cass Regional Medical Center, the Ray-Pec School District announces a clinic on Saturday, May 22, to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to Ray-Pec students ages 12 to 18. Clinic appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Ray-Pec South Middle School, 20501 S. School Rd., Peculiar. Approximately 400 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to be administered. The second dose will be at the same time on June 12. A parent or guardian must accompany the student to the clinic to provide permission. Schedule an appointment. Note: If you are unsure of your Saturday availability, walk-ins are also welcome for persons desiring a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

