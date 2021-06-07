18,000 Pounds of Electronics Responsibly Disposed of May 8

/ 17 hours ago June 7, 2021

Cass Countians responded overwhelmingly for an opportunity to properly dispose of their old electronics at the 1st Annual E-Waste Collection Event held at the Ray-Pec campus on the corner of School Road at Peculiar Way, May 8, 2021. This event was possible through a partnership of the Cass County Sustainability Committee, the Ray-Pec School District, and Meredith Recycling, Montrose, MO. The Ray-Pec Robotic Team was on hand, as they have been the last two years at the Annual E-Waste Collection Events at The Family Center parking lot, Harrisonville, MO, to unload electronics from vehicles.

To read full story PLEASE buy the June 10 edition of the Raymore Journal.

