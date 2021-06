Belton’s first ever micro-brewery is finally open.

Broken Hatchet Brewing offers a variety of handcrafted craft beers brewed right on Belton’s Main Street. The idea for Broken Hatchet Brewing was born from co-owner and brew master Brad Steele’s love of brewing craft beer. He started by brewing small batches in his garage and soon realized brewing was his passion.

