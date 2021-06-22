Ray-Pec school board approves sale of bonds

/ 10 hours ago June 22, 2021

The Ray-Pec School Board on Tuesday night approved the sale of $72 million in general obligation bonds. The Board approved a resolution to accept Morgan Stanley as the low bidder for the $72 million bond sale at 1.623978 percent. The District had a high rating of AA+ for the bond sale, which resulted in a favorable bidding environment with eight bidders on the bond issue. Ray-Pec voters on April 6 approved Proposition S, the district’s $72 million no-tax-rate-increase bond issue. More information

To read full story PLEASE buy the June 24 edition of the Raymore Journal.

