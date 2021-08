Ames, Iowa – Local resident and lawyer, Matt Hamilton was in disbelief when he was informed the time from his shuttle hurdle relay established a new world record. Hamilton and his team won the gold medal for the event. The four team members took a photo pointing to the time capturing their victory. This new track & field world record was set at the United States Track and Field (USATF) national championship.

