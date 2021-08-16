Ray-Pec registration has closed for 21-22 school year

If you have not yet registered for the new school year, please call your child’s school or follow this link to complete the online registration forms: https://sdm.sisk12.com/RP/parent. Some forms collect information about your entire family and some forms are specific for each student. If you are a returning family, the first five forms show the current information on file for your family. Enter changes and additions to this information. Once the information listed is correct, mark the form as complete and advance to the next form. More information

To read full story PLEASE buy the August 19 edition of the Raymore Journal.