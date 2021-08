Ray-Pec Teacher of the Year Todd Schnake, who was selected as one of 17 semi-finalists for Missouri 2022 Teacher of the Year. These teachers were selected from 35 Regional Teachers of the Year across the state. Next, DESE will reveal the finalists for the 2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year award on Thursday, September 2.

