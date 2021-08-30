Harrisonville to induct 2 members into Distinguirshed Alumni

The Harrisonville Public School Foundation will induct two Harrisonville High School graduates into the HHS Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame as part of Homecoming festivities on Sept. 10. Danny Carmichael, class of 1978, and Taylor Moreland, class of 2009, will be honored during a halftime ceremony at the football game. The public is invited to congratulate them during a reception in the Harrisonville Middle School cafeteria from 5:30-6:30 p.m. that night.

