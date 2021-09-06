Celebrate Missouri artists at Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art

ST. JOSEPH—September 2, 2021—The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is honored to host the final segment of the contemporary art traveling exhibition Missouri Art Now: A Bicentennial Celebration from September 18 through November 7, 2021. This is comprised of 60 artworks from 60 artists representing the state’s vibrant visual arts culture and presents a snapshot of contemporary art from all four corners of Missouri. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm in conjunction with Smithsonian Day. Opening receptions are free and open to the public; a cash bar and refreshments will be available.

To read full story PLEASE buy the Sept. 9 edition of the Raymore Journal.