Parents as Teachers offers virtual or in-person visits

/ 15 hours ago September 13, 2021

The Ray-Pec Parents as Teachers (PAT) program is now offering families virtual or in-person home visits. So far this year, most families have scheduled in-person visits. Last year, only virtual visits were scheduled. Ray-Pec Parent Educators are Cindy Westergaard, Victoria Nevins Howe, Patty McGregory, and Katie Hamby. They serve families with children prenatal to age 5 through development-centered partnering. Parent educator provide personal visits with engaging age-appropriate activities, group connection opportunities, developmental screenings, and a resource network of support and services. Here is the link to enroll for PAT.

