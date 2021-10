KANSAS CITY, MO. (September 21, 2021) – Tutera’s Carnegie Village Senior Living Community – a luxury senior living community in Belton, Missouri – is among 32 construction projects selected from more than 100 submissions to receive a prestigious 2021 Capstone Award, honoring the top real estate and development projects in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

