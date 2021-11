The Raymore-Peculiar High School Theatre Department announces its fall musical, Footloose. Performances will be in the Ray-Pec High School Theatre Nov. 4, 5, and 6 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Tickets may be reserved by calling the box office line, 892-3999, extension 2400. Tickets are $6 for students and $7 for adults.

