Harrisonville district raises funds, supplies for local food pantry

Harrisonville District students, staff, families give back to support local pantry

The #WildcatsGiveBack food drive was a wonderful success due to the generosity of the Wildcat Family. During the week of November 15-19, schools collected non-perishable food to donate to the Shepherd’s Staff Food Pantry. Schools held challenges such as line the hall and fill the display case, as well as competitions between classes to encourage donations. By the end, the donations filled the pantry’s box truck!

