2nd annual Saving Christmas event was successful

The second annual Saving Christmas event was a success! The event took place on Dec. 4 at South Middle School. Thanks to all attendees for the donations of food, toys, clothing, and coats. Food and clothing were donated to Ray-Pec CAN and Ray-Pec Cares, and toys were donated to Toys for Tots. Thanks to members of the Ray-Pec High School Student Senate and National Honor Society for the assistance. A big thanks to NHS Sponsors Laura Streicher and Joe O’Neal, and South Middle School Counselor Piper Showen for their support of the project.

To read full story PLEASE buy the Dec. 16 edition of the Raymore Journal.