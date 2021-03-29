April 1, 2021

Raymore named Tree City USA

The Raymore City Council meeting on March 22 was relatively short, but a lot of business was taken care of including moving forward with body cameras for Raymore Police Department officers and the city’s recognition of being a Tree City USA.

Raymore voters to consider local ‘use tax’ during April 6 election

On April 6, voters will have the opportunity to consider a local use tax, which, if approved, will fund new full time positions in Raymore’s Police, Public Works and Parks departments.

Ray-Pec’s Miles places 2nd in national online quiz

The move to social distancing caused many changes for students, but the changes also brought about new opportunities to shine on an international stage.

Ray-Pec Track Invitational

Raymore-Peculiar High School hosted its 2021 track invitational where numerous area teams competed in track and field. Here Mikayla Ernst finishes her leg in a relay race.

8 Ray-Pec choir members named to All-State list

Recently, RPSINGS members who were selected for the West Central All-District Choir auditioned for the Missouri All-State Choir. For the 30+ schools in the West Central District who had students selected for the All-District Choir, there are only 24 spots in the All-State Choir. This includes 4 for each voice part and 2 alternates. This is the highest honor a singer can receive in the state of Missouri.

