Caring Hearts of Peculiar seeks volunteers for Street Cleanup Day

Throughout the year, Caring Hearts of Peculiar makes tens of thousands of dollars in contributions to the community. On April 23, the community has an opportunity to give back.

Saturday, April 23, is Caring Hearts of Peculiar’s Street Cleanup Day. From 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be picking up trash along the roadways in Peculiar to brighten up the aesthetic features of the city.

“Caring Hearts does care about how the city looks for our citizens and for our visitors,” Caring Hearts of Peculiar President Larry Dobson said.

Volunteers will meet at the parking lot behind What’s HOTT Exotic Plant Store located at 351 Legend Lane. Each volunteer will receive a Missouri Department of Transportation vest for safety, in addition to a pair of gloves and trash bags. Dobson said the event attracts 80-120 volunteers.

Areas to be cleaned up include state Route C south, state Route J north, Peculiar Drive north and south, and all entrance ramps. Cleanup will not take place on Interstate 49.

In the event of inclement weather, Street Cleanup Day will be postponed to Tuesday, April 26, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For those that cannot make it and want to contribute, donations can be sent to P.O. Box 371, Peculiar, MO 64078.

Caring Hearts of Peculiar shows how much it cares

During the March 7 Board of Aldermen meeting, Dobson presented 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation’s 2021 financial report, which reads more like a list of saintly acts than an accounting document.

Last year, Caring Hearts of Peculiar made nearly $40,000 in contributions. More than $7,000 went towards paying the monthly rent for the Peculiar Thrift Store, with an additional $3,000 to the thrift store’s general account.

Another $3,000 was given to various Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops. Compass Behavioral Health received $3,500 for Peculiar residents needing help with their mental health. Thousands of more dollars went to various other organizations, including the First Baptist Church food pantry, Ray-Pec School Foundation, Cass County Dental Clinic, and Ray-Pec Young Life.

For more information about Caring Hearts of Peculiar or Street Cleanup Day, contact Larry Dobson at 816-331-2888, lldobson@aol.com or visit CaringHeartsOfPeculiar.com.