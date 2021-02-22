February 25, 2021

Winter Storm Uri hits United States

Large swaths of that nation got slammed with an arctic blast last week, with the Kansas City metro area hitting record lows and experiencing controlled power outages as Winter Storm Uri caused an energy crisis in Texas during a cold streak that has not been seen in more than 120 years.

Registration for youth spring sports is Friday

Registration deadlines for youth soccer, flag football have been extended to Feb. 26.

Youth volleyball registration will close March 5. Learn more about Raymore Parks & Recreation youth sports and register at http://www.raymore.com/sports

Proposition S includes new projects at every school

If approved by voters in April, Proposition S includes maintenance and improvement projects at every school.

Proposition S is the $72 million no-tax-rate-increase bond issue that Ray-Pec voters will consider on the April 6 ballot.

2020-21 winter high school sports seasons heading to postseason

The 2020-2021 winter seasons for Missouri High Schools have now entered the post-season process with boys and girls wrestling already competing in District and Section tournaments.

32 students qualify for all-state choir competition

Ray-Pec, Harrisonville High School have a combined 32 students qualify to compete for all-state honors in choir.

Ray-Pec has a school record of 28 singers selected. These singers will audition next month for the All-State Choir.

