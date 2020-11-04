November 5, 2020

2020 election still counting

Tens of millions of ballots were collected and counted on Tuesday, Nov. 3, concluding voting for the 2020 general election. Although voting has ended, not all results are official. Missourians, however, can expect more of the same.

To read full story PLEASE buy the Nov. 5 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Raymore says “goodbye” to 3 long-time city workers

Goodbyes are hard.

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, marks the final day at the City of Raymore for Stephen Donahoe, Jeanie Woerner and Boyd Fields… and the beginning of their retirement. In July, Nancy Johnson retired after nearly 18 years of service with the City.

To read full story PLEASE buy the Nov. 5 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Ray-Pec honors students for academics in 19-20 year

On Oct. 22, Raymore-Peculiar High School honored students with academic honors earned during the 2019-2020 school year.

To read the full list PLEASE buy the Nov. 5 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Harrisonville volleyball advances to Class 4 state

For only the third time in the last 10 years the Harrisonville Lady Wildcat volleyball team played multiple matches in the District rournament.

To read the full story PLEASE buy the Nov. 5 edition of the Raymore Journal.

Ray-Pec, Belton football teams advance in District play

The Raymore-Peculiar and Belton High School football teams were able to earn victories in the opening round of district competition last week and advanced to the 2nd round of District play.

To read full story PLEASE buy the Nov. 5 edition of the Raymore Journal.

