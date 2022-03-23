The Little Blue River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual Sue Foley Tea Awards. Presentation of Colors was performed by the Sons of the American Revolution Western District Color Guard. Our guest speaker was Jeanne Segura Brown, President, of the National Frontier Trails Museum in Independence, Missouri.

The NSDAR Good Citizens Awards recognizes outstanding high school seniors who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities. The winners this year were: Kyle Conner from Grandview High School, Samuel Lamar from Belton High School, and Ruby Smith from Heartland Christian School. NSDAR Youth Citizenship Awards were presented to Madison Jones (7th grade), Briana Conger (8th grade), Elizabeth Archibald (9th grade) from Heartland Christian School, Melody Keim (5th grade, Alex Hernandez (6th grade), Autumn Keim (8th grade), Jadon Keim (11th grade) from Grandview Christian School and Kira Chapman-Carrillo (7th grade), and Madelline Gitto (8th grade) from Belton Middle School.

Patriot of the month awards were presented to Kenny Pfeiler, Bob Frasher, Matthew Mills, Chris Moretina and Donald J. Reid. Raylene Mason from the Quilt of Valor Foundation presented a Quilt of Valor to Walter Glenn and Bob Frasher in appreciation of their service.

The NSDAR Medal of Honor Award is the most prestigious honor awarded by the DAR. The recipient must have made unusual and lasting contributions to our American Heritage by truly giving of himself to his community, state, country and fellowman. The Medal of Honor was presented to Philllip Douglas Duncan for his outstanding community involvement.