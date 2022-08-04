Outlaws finish 6th at PBR Team Series event in Cheyenne

August 4, 2022

At the first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series event in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the Kansas City Outlaws finished sixth.

On the opening day of action, the Outlaws registered the first tie in league history against the Oklahoma Freedom, 0-0. With neither team logging a score, both walked away with a loss added to their record.

The Kansas City Outlaws, however, were quick to rebound on Tuesday evening.

Compliments of a late-game surge in their contest against the Ariat Texas Rattlers, the Outlaws earned their first game win, 173-85.75.

Entering the bonus round, the Outlaws were one of five teams with a 1-1 record. With the out slated to be a crucial tie-break, Head Coach J.W. Hart elected to have Marcus Mast attempt JAG Metals Grand Theft.

Mast, however, was bucked off in 2.55 seconds, positioning the Outlaws seventh in the bonus round, and earning the team just 2 bonus points.

The Kansas City Outlaws are now sixth in the regular season standings, having gone 1-1 in game play, amassing 173 aggregate and 2 bonus round points.

CBS Sports will air a one-hour highlight show from the season-launch PBR Team Series event in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Sunday, July 31 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of all the action. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops, and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv.

The PBR Team Series will next travel to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, for Outlaw Days, the first of eight, three-day, team homestands in the 2022 season. The event will be on Friday, August 5 at 7:45 p.m. CT, Saturday, August 6 at 6:45 p.m. CT and Sunday, August 7 at 11:00 a.m. CT.

During the opening night of competition for Outlaw Days on August 5, marking the teams’ first-ever homestand, the Kansas City Outlaws will play the Arizona Ridge Riders.

Connect with the Kansas City Outlaws on social media at @KCOutlawsPBR on Facebook, @KCOutlawsPBR on Twitter, @KCOutlawsPBR on Instagram, and @KCOutlawsPBR on TikTok.

CHEYENNE TEAM STANDINGS:

Here are the final Team standings for the PBR Team Series: Cheyenne regular season event:

Missouri Thunder, 2-0-0-1-263.5 Carolina Cowboys, 1-1-0-8-434.5 Austin Gamblers, 1-1-0-7-346.5 Arizona Ridge Riders, 1-1-0-6-252.75 Nashville Stampede, 1-1-0-3-424.75 Kansas City Outlaws, 1-1-0-2-173 Oklahoma Freedom, 0-2-0-5-176.5 Ariat Texas Rattlers, 0-2-0-4-85.75

PBR TEAM SERIES SEASON STANDINGS

Here are the current Team standings for the regular season after the season-launch event in Cheyenne, Wyoming:

GAME RECAP

KANSAS CITY OUTLAWS VS. ARIAT TEXAS RATTLERS:

Late-Game Surge Earns Kansas City Outlaws First Victory Against Ariat Texas Rattlers

Kansas City Outlaws: 173, Ariat Texas Rattlers: 85.75

The Kansas City Outlaws finally got hot when it counted in the second half of game three Tuesday night in Cheyenne, outlasting the Ariat Texas Rattlers to earn the team’s first victory in the PBR Team Series, 173-85.75. After each team went three up, three down, the scoreboard read 0.00-0.00 as the game eclipsed the halfway point. The momentum, however, was quick to swing. Proving to be a key member of the Kansas City Outlaws, Marcus Mast (Middlebury, Indiana) was first to convert, covering Hundred Bad Days (TNT Bucking Bulls) for 87 points. The Rattlers answered quickly; Rafael Jose de Brito (Potirendaba, Brazil) rode Slim Shady (Hadley Cattle Co.) for 85.75 points, cutting the Outlaws’ lead to a slim 1.25 points with just one rider remaining for each team. First round draft pick Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) was the final rider to compete for the Outlaws in the game’s fifth frame, punctuating his team’s effort with an 86-point score aboard WSM’s Nasty Wishes (WSM Auctioneers/Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger). The game then came down to Ariat Texas Rattlers free agent and young gun JC Mortensen (Chino Valley, Arizona). Initially matched with Gangster Bones (TNT Bucking Bulls), Mortensen was unable to leave the chutes, earning a re-ride and heightening the tension on both team benches. Facing Sugar Boom Boom (Cornwell Bucking Bulls/Circle G), Mortensen was unable to be the hero his team needed, coming down in 2.15 seconds. The win was the first for the Kansas City Outlaws (1-1) in Cheyenne, while the Ariat Texas Rattlers (0-2) faced the bonus round winless in game play.

“After getting blanked on Monday night, this win feels really good,” said Kansas City Outlaws Head Coach J.W. Hart.

ABOUT THE KANSAS CITY OUTLAWS:

The Kansas City Outlaws are based at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri where the team’s inaugural Outlaw Days homestand will be held August 5-7, 2022. This will be the second event of the 10-event 2022 PBR Team Series regular season prior to Team Finals in Las Vegas November 4-6.

The team is coached by J.W. Hart, known as “The Ironman.” Fans can find more information about the KC Outlaws by visiting www.pbr.com/teams/outlaws/ or @KCOutlawsPBR on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The KC Outlaws are under the leadership of General Manager Jim Smith, and the ownership group led by Phil Pulley that includes Lennie Foree and Ryland Kieffer. These three entrepreneurs have always been rule-breakers at heart.

They were among the founders of Bad Boy Mowers, the brand that changed the zero-turn lawn­mower game forever. They are currently riding into stores with Outlaw Snax, a snack brand with the boldest flavors on this side of the chip aisle and an attitude bringing their same drive to succeed to the PBR Team Series. For more information on Outlaw Snax, visit www.outlawsnax.com or @OutlawSnax on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT THE PBR (PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS) TEAM SERIES:

The PBR Team Series is an elite new league that will feature the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season beginning in July and culminating in a team championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas November 4-6. During the 2022 season, each of the eight teams representing teams in Austin, TX; Fort Worth, TX; Glendale, AZ; Kansas City, MO; Nashville, TN;

Oklahoma City, OK; Ridgedale, MO; and Winston-Salem, NC will host a three-day homestand. There will also be neutral site games in Cheyenne, WY and Anaheim, CA. To determine team rosters, the league held a rider draft on May 23 prior to start of the 2022 season among any bull riders who have declared for the draft during a league eligibility window. The PBR Team Series builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides.

Events will be staged in a tournament-style format with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game will feature five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters will be comprised of seven riders on the core roster and three practice squad members.

The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders will be declared the winner of each game. The event winner will be the team with the most game wins across an event, with a special bonus round designed as a tie-breaker to determine final event standings. All PBR Team Series events will be carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or RidePass on PlutoTV.