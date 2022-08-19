Labor Day event to raise Mental Health awareness

August 19, 2022

Bike for the Brain will host its 17th annual community bicycle ride on Labor Day, Monday, September 5. This event increases public awareness that all people have the potential to recover from mental health disorders; that these are brain-based emotional, behavioral, and cognitive experiences that are common to many people. This event is a healthy and fun way to reduce stigma and increase awareness of mental health disorders. Bike for the Brain, a National Multiple Sclerosis Society Bike MS Recommended Ride, is growing every year with an average of 400 participants. Bike for the Brain is a signature event for Mental Health America of the Heartland, a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Urban/rural cycling courses of 10, 34, 55, and 65 miles

Start/Finish at Johnson County Mental Health Center | 6000 Lamar, Mission, KS

On-site Registration – 7am | Ride Launch – 8 am

Chris Cakes Post-Ride Pancake Lunch

When you participate in Bike for the Brain, the money you help raise for Mental Health America of the Heartland will affect a broad range of people in our community, many of whom struggle in silence or without resources against a common and growing epidemic of poor mental health and mental illness. Participating in Bike for the Brain makes it possible for Mental Health America of the Heartland to continue offering resources and hope to persons who struggle with mental wellness through their services and programs.

Bike for the Brain is funded through sponsorships, donations, registration fees, and merchandise sales. Bike for the Brain has been fortunate to have many sponsors, community partners, and volunteers that make the day an outstanding success. Companies, organizations, or individuals interested in being involved in this year’s event may e-mail bikeforthebrain@mhah.org or call Bike for the Brain Event Director Gina McCord at 913-222-5935.

The health and safety of Bike for the Brain participants are our priority. This year’s event will be held with all safety precautions in mind. Riders and volunteers are asked to follow guidance from the CDC and local health departments regarding COVID-19 protocols.

Registration is $45 per person at the event and $35 for sign up prior to September 5. Please go to www.bikeforthebrain.org for information or to register online for this Labor Day bicycle event for mental health. For questions, e-mail Gina McCord at bikeforthebrain@mhah.org.