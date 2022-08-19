© All rights reserved. Powered by GreenTie.com.

Raymore Historical Society Museum

Raymore Historical Society celebrates city’s 150th anniversary

By Raymore Journal staff

August 19, 2022

Can you believe that is has only been 150 years?

On Aug. 9, the Raymore Historical Society celebrated 150 years since the founding of Raymore. Residents, including Council Member Reginald Townsend, gathered at the Raymore Historical Society Museum to celebrate the occasion.

Hotdogs were cooked on the newly restored fire pit at the museum grounds. Repairs are courtesy of David R. Helton and Dannie Moore.

Latest News

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

The Raymore Journal

Contact

Raymore Journal

P.O. Box 1391
Raymore, MO 64083
816-859-0302

© All rights reserved. Website Design Firm GreenTie.com

Cass County Newspaper | Northwest Missouri Newspaper

Back to Top
Facebook
Twitter