Raymore Historical Society celebrates city’s 150th anniversary

August 19, 2022

Can you believe that is has only been 150 years?

On Aug. 9, the Raymore Historical Society celebrated 150 years since the founding of Raymore. Residents, including Council Member Reginald Townsend, gathered at the Raymore Historical Society Museum to celebrate the occasion.

Hotdogs were cooked on the newly restored fire pit at the museum grounds. Repairs are courtesy of David R. Helton and Dannie Moore.