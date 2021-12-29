  • Home
Gun Violence in Kansas City

KC police investigating two overnight killings

By Raymore Journal staff

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating two more killings, bringing the yearly total to 154.

Police say a man was killed around 11 p.m. Wednesday in an altercation outside of an apartment building on East Linwood. The victim was “cut or otherwise injured,” according to a police spokesman. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police were called to a shooting around 2:45 a.m. on Northeast Ridgeway Avenue. The male victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

People at the scene said the shooting happened as the victim was involved in a disturbance with another man. The suspect fled. A short time later, a person of interest was taken into custody.

