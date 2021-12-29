KC police investigating two overnight killings

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating two more killings, bringing the yearly total to 154.

Police say a man was killed around 11 p.m. Wednesday in an altercation outside of an apartment building on East Linwood. The victim was “cut or otherwise injured,” according to a police spokesman. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police were called to a shooting around 2:45 a.m. on Northeast Ridgeway Avenue. The male victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

People at the scene said the shooting happened as the victim was involved in a disturbance with another man. The suspect fled. A short time later, a person of interest was taken into custody.