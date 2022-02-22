Optimist Club Students of the Month: Elizabeth Grebel and Isaac Spencer

The Ray-Pec Sunrise Optimist Club met February 15th at IHOP. Guests were Elizabeth Grebel (left) and Isaac Spencer (right), Students of the Month. Each had an opportunity to share their involvement in and out of school along with plans for college and what careers may be pursued. Club members asked lots of questions.

The club honors students through the school year who are selected by the high school staff based on citizenship and academics. Each student was accompanied by parents and are excellent examples of our future being in good hands. Club President, Brian Mills (center), presented each with a commemorative plaque.

Encouraging our community youth is one of the purposes of Optimism and this is one of many programs at work in the school district.