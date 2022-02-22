Rev. Dr. Ed “Doc” Golden speaks with local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter

Doc Golden, Chaplain of the Vietnam Veterans Association, Heart of America Chapter 317. (Courtesy photo)
The Mary Sibley chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Missouri Farm Bureau in Harrisonville. In attendance were Janice Britz, Sherri Webb, Natalie Becker, Lisa Mowell, Shirley Lynn, Marilyn Moreland, Denise Miller, Denise Woolf, Shelley Jansen and Ruth Cox.
The guest speaker was Rev. Dr. Ed “Doc” Golden, sharing his experiences and programs available to veterans. He is the director of Heroes At Home, a program that recognizes veterans from all eras.
