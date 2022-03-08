2021-22 winter season is over for Cass County prep teams

The 2021-22 winter seasons are now complete for each school in Cass County.

Cass County had two of its teams qualify for the state basketball tournaments this past week, but both teams, the Harrisonville Lady Wildcats and the Drexel Lady Cats each saw their seasons come to an end in the opening rounds of their respective state tournaments.

The Drexel Lady Cats qualified for the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s Class 1 state tournament, where they were met up against Golden City in the first round.

The Lady Cats came up just one basket shy against Golden City, who improved to 23-5 on the season with a 39-37 victory over the Drexel girls, who finished the season with a 19-10 record.

Golden City, however, only advance to the 2nd round as the Golden City girls got handed to it what they did to the Drexel girls in the opening round as Golden City suffered a 30-28 defeat at the hands of Walnut Grove in the 2nd round.

Walnut Grove is scheduled to play Delta High School this Friday night in the Class 1 state semifinals. Leeton High School and Nodaway/Jefferson are scheduled to meet up in the other Class 1 semifinal.

The Class 1 state championship game is scheduled to tip off Saturday night at 6 p.m.

In other basketball action that has not been reported in the Journal, the Harrisonville Lady Wildcat basketball team, which took a 22-4 record into the Class 4, District 13 tournament, where they were the #1 seed, did not make it to the Class 4 state tournament as they lost to Clinton 41-31 in the district tournament.

The Pleasant Hill Roosters suffered a 59-56 loss against Clinton in the championship game of their district contest.

The Sherwood High School Target Shooting team had its final competition of this academic year this past Saturday when they competed in the Helias Catholic competition.