28th Annual 5K for Health dental clinic fundraiser sets record

May 13, 2022

Back to pre-pandemic conditions, the Cass Community Health Foundation’s annual 5K for Health raised the most money for the Cass County Dental Clinic in its 28 years in existence.

Hundreds of people gathered at Southwick Stadium in Belton to participate in the 28th Annual 5K for Health. With more participants, vendors and sponsors compared to previous years, this year’s fundraiser brought in a record $83,000, far exceeding the goal of $75,000.

The Raymore-Peculiar High School marching band kicked off the festivities bright and early just before 8 a.m. on May 7. The course began at Southwick Stadium and circled around both Belton High School and Cleveland Lake.

Participants were met at the finish line by the Grandview High School cheer team and mascot as well as the Harrisonville High School mascot.

Michaela Parisi was awarded first place, Amanda Crosby was awarded second, and Michelle Bradley was awarded third in the women’s race. Seth Hunziker was awarded first place, Gabe Voelker was awarded second, and Justin Kohmetscher was awarded third in the men’s race.

Money will go to the Cass County Dental Clinic, which treats children ages 0-20 at its two locations in Belton and Harrisonville. As the first safety net dental clinic in the county, Cass County Dental Clinic serves thousands of low-income children and teens each year.

Nearly 300 people signed up for this year’s 5K for Health. Below is the 28th Annual 5K for Health leaderboard:

Top individuals

Amy Castle ($1,880 raised)

Katie Schroeder ($1,780 raised)

Kevin Wood ($830 raised)

Top teams

Cass County Dental Clinic ($2,604 raised, 15 members)

Mill Creek Upper Elementary ($2,476 raised, 14 members)

Grandview C-4 Bulldogs ($2,092 raised, 1 member)

Most donors

Katie Schroeder (21 donors)

Most members

Raymore-Peculiar School District (36 members)

This year’s event was chaired by Grandview Alderman Damon Randolph and co-chaired by Grandview dentist Rob Tait, DDS. Approximately $55,000 of the money raised came from the local sponsors of the event. Top sponsors include:

Belton Regional Medical Center

Cosentino’s Price Chopper

Belton School District

Belton Regional Medical Center Medical Staff

Raymore Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Cass Regional Medical Center

Commerce Bank

Community Bank of Raymore

First Church of Peculiar

Lytle Construction, Inc.

Raymore-Peculiar School District

Kenny and Suzette Southwick

For those that could not make the 5K event, it is never too late to donate to the Cass County Dental Clinic. Go to CassCommunityHealth.org/5k to donate and more information about the annual event.

The Raymore Journal is a media sponsor of the Cass Community Health Foundation’s 5K for Health.